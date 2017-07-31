PNCA invites entries for National Theatre Festival 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has invited Theatre Groups from all over the country to

participate in National Teathre Festival 2017 to avail a wonderful

opportunity to showcase their talent at National level.

The festival is being held at PNCA Auditorium Islamabad in

connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day

celebrations.

An official of PNCA told APP that the objective of the

Festival was to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a

National platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

“PNCA invited Theatre Groups from all over the country to

participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity

to showcase their talent at National level and share their ideas

with likeminded theatre enthusiasts,” he said.

He said that entries to the Festival are warmly welcomed from

Theatre groups from all over the country. Following are the Rules

and Regulations for the National Theatre Festival 2017.

He said that PNCA would pay an amount of Rs 1,50,000 as a

production cost, adding that the number of participants of each

group will not exceed 12, including the Director/ Producer/ Actors/

Technicians etc.

PNCA will provide boarding and lodging for 2 nights (Maximum)

to the groups from Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 6

nights’ maximum to the groups from Sindh, Baluchistan, Southern

Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan for the 12 members of each group.

PNCA will provide the facility of set Designer, Stagehands,

electricians, carpenters to every group.

PNCA will also provide all available light and sound facilities

with technical staff to each group.