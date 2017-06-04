PNCA invites entries for “National Theater Festival 2017”

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has invited entries for the participation in “National

Theater Festival 2017” from various theater groups.

PNCA is organizing Festival at Council Auditorium Islamabad

from July 25 till August 12, 2017. The festival is being held in

connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day

celebrations.

The Objective of the Festival is to foster healthy theatrical

activities by providing a National platform to the leading theater

groups in the country.

An official of PNCA told APP that the Council invited all the

Theater Groups from all over the country to participate in the said

festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent

at National level and share their ideas with likeminded theater

enthusiasts.

“PNCA will pay an amount of Rs. 1, 50,000/- as a production

cost,” he said.

Two or Three copies of play with excerpt to be performed must

be sent to PNCA, Repertory Drama Section no later than June 10, 2017

for scrutiny.

The plays received after this date will only be considered if

any other group will withdraw from the festival. All scripts should

be properly typed in Urdu language.

All entries should be received through the Theater group

management on their official letter heads. A related person with

his/her official details and contact numbers must be mentioned for

future correspondence.

Only 25 to 30 best entries will be selected for their

performance in the festival. The schedule of the festival with the

selected plays will be announced after scrutiny on July 5 on PNCA

website, i-e, www.pnca.org.