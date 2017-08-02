PNCA Independence Day celebrations to start with National Music Festival

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Independence Day celebrations would be commenced with inauguration of National Music Festival on August 4 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

PNCA has chalked out month-long programmes to commemorate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with all fervor.

All classical singers from various parts of the country will

perform on the day one while the performance of the instrumentalists is scheduled on August 5.

Folk singer Laila Jutti talking to APP said that National

Music Festival is one of the beautiful programme being planned by PNCA to pay to glowing tribute to our heros and leaders of the Nation.

She said that the whole nation would mark the day with

befitting manner and specially artists community would entertain the people with national songs in Music festival.

She said that PNCA always produced such national programmes to highlight the sacrifices of our forefathers for the Independence of our homeland.

An official of PNCA said that folk singers from all four

provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would participate in the music festival and present famous national songs to entertain the visitors of PNCA.

“The National Puppetry Theatre (NPT) will present special

thematic shows for children at the Liaquat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi and PNCA Islamabad on August 4 and August 5 respectively,” he said.

Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers will take part in the mega musical night will on Sunday August 13 at the PNCA auditorium.

The two week long film-making workshop will commence on August 16 at 10 am. The 2-day long children festival will begin on August 15. The attractions will include national songs competition, tableaus, speech contest, magic show and certificate distribution

ceremony.