PNCA holds speech, song contests to celebrate Quaid’s Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Children from various schools and colleges delivered speeches, sang national songs and performed at tableaus at an event organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Monday to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

The PNCA Children’s Art Workshop arranged the preliminary competitions last week and selected the students for the final event.

Well-known puppeteer and writer Farooq Qaiser, also known as Uncle Sargam, was the chief guest on the occasion. He gave away the prizes to winners of different competitions and also spoke on the occasion.

Farooq Qaiser said independence was a great blessing of Allah which was achieved through the untiring efforts of father of the nation.

“While celebrating the birth anniversary of the Quaid we need to pledge to work for the integrity and solidarity of the country,” he said adding a person could build his character by adopting the values of honesty and hard work which ultimately builds a nation.

The song competition was won by Sunbal Nazir of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-9, Muhammad Abdullah of Islamabad Model School for Boys, G-10/3, Bina Shahzadi of Development in Literacy School, and Aryan Zahid of Bahria Foundation School. They won first, second, third and fourth prizes respectively.

The first four positions in the group songs competition were won by the Quality School, Islamabad, Model School for Girls F-6/1, Islamabad, Model School for Girls G-8/3, and Islamabad Model School for Girls G-8/2 and the Divisional Public School Rawalpindi.

Seep Mehdi of the Islamabad Model School for Girls G-8/2 won the first prize in the speech contest while Hira Ali of the Quality School Rawalpindi, Muhammad Abdullah Abbasi of Bahria Foundation School Rawalpindi, and Nayab Ali won second, third and fourth positions respectively.