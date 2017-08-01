PNCA finalizes month-long programms to commemorate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) has chalked out month-long programmes to commemorate the 70th
Independence Day of Pakistan with all fervor.
The celebration will begin with the inauguration of the
National Music Festival on Friday August 4 at 8 pm.
All classical singers will perform on the day one while the
performance of the instrumentalists is scheduled on Saturday August
5. The ghazals and geet night will take place on Sunday August 6.
The National Puppetry Theatre (NPT) will present special
thematic shows for children at the Liaquat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi
and PNCA Islamabad on August 4 and August 5 respectively.
Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers
will take part in the mega musical night will on Sunday August 13 at
the PNCA auditorium.
The two week long film-making workshop will commence on August
16 at 10 am. The 2-day long children festival will begin on August
15. The attractions will include national songs competition,
tableaus, speech contest, magic show and certificate distribution
ceremony.
The dance festival will be organized on August 18 and 19. The
two days performance will include classical, folk and regional
dances. An exhibition of photographs depicting the land, life and
people of Pakistan would also be part of the 70th Independence Day
of Pakistan.
Federal Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage have already selected a special logo for the celebration
through an open competition.
The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said that the
celebration of Independence Day reflects the vigor of the nation,
adding that programmes would be inclusive of different segments of
the society.
The culture of all federating units would be presented to
showcase the harmony and diversity of all parts of the country.
He said we have prepared special programmes for the children
as well. Through different segments Pakistan’s stories would be told
to the children so that they could learn the objectives of having a
separate country.
