PNCA film club organizes screening of American film “Citizen Kane”

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the

Arts (PNCA) Film Club on Thursday organized screening of American

mystery drama film “Citizen Kane” here at Lecture Hall, PNCA.

Citizen Kane is a 1941 American mystery drama film by Orson

Welles, its producer, co-screenwriter, director and star.

The film revolves around a reporter assigned to decipher

newspaper magnate Charles foster Kane’s dying words.

The picture was Welles’s first feature film. Nominated for

Academy Awards in nine categories, it won an Academy Award for Best

Writing (Original Screenplay) by Herman J. Mankiewicz and Welles.

Considered by many critics, filmmakers and fans to be the

greatest film of all time, Citizen Kane was voted as such in five

consecutive British Film Institute Sight & Sound polls of critics,

until it was displaced by Vertigo in the 2012 poll.

It topped the American Film Institute’s 100 Years and 100

Movies list in 1998, as well as its 2007 update.

Film Citizen Kane is particularly praised for its

cinematography, music, and narrative structure, which have been

considered innovative and precedent-setting.

The film was very well planned out and intentionally shot for

such post-production techniques as slow dissolves.

PNCA Film Club officials expressed resolve to promote Film

Culture in capital city and announced to showcase a film after every

two weeks.