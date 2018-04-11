PNCA Film Club making efforts to entertain, promote film Industry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Film Club is making its efforts to entertain and promote Pakistan film industry and artists by projecting their work.

Film Club coordinator Aijaz Gul told APP that new talent could learn from the film industry of golden era.

“Films from glorious past which related to our folk culture and traditions, more glimpse of international cinema, more dazzling presence of movie celebrities and more fun is in the priority list of our film club,’ he added.

Aijaz Gul said that the Club also organized screening of International films in collaboration with concerned countries Embassies

He said that PNCA Film Club was also planning to preserve over 5,000 Pakistani films produced by film-makers and producers in last 70 years.

He said that the history of Pakistan film industry was extremely rich. He said that there was a disconnection between the younger generation and the glorious past of our cinema; preservation would help them learn about our past film, adding that such more efforts should also be made to raise awareness on film and people associated with it.