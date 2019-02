ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold 8th National Women at Work Festival in collaboration with Devcom-Pakistan to celebrate International women’s day on the theme of “Women in Culture” here on March 8.

The festival will be a public advocacy and outreach event by Devcom-Pakistan and PNCA to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the women’s work to inspire more women folks to become part of the economic productivity.