PNCA arranges Summer Camp for boosting extra skills of amateur artists: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) arranged three-month long Summer Art Camp to facilitate students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said summer art camps were a regular feature of arts council. He said the council continued to create programmes of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic skill-building and exploration capacity. “It is one of the most rewarding initiatives where children are exposed to creative and artistic activity, Jamal Shah said. The summer art classes started on June 26 will daily be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon till August 9.

“They are given every possible opportunity and assistance to explore and express hidden creative potential. We would also like to thank parents for their support and reposing confidence in our faculty and support staff,” he remarked.

He said the council established dedicated teams to promote the performing, visual and literary art forms.

He said these teams work on the entire value chain from seeding arts start-ups, grooming talents, developing arts groups and arts businesses, to internationalization.

During the summer camp students would be imparted training in different art forms such as paintings, sculpture, music, computer, flower-making, Urdu calligraphy, drama, photography and puppetry.

Over 100 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities participating in the classes to get training during three-months long art camp.