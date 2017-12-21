PNCA arranges speech contest among children

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged speech contest among children of the twin cities to highlight the life, struggle, commitment to the Father of the Nation with the aim to acquaint the young generation with history of freedom struggle and sacrifices of our elders.

The event was conducted by Children Art Workshop section of PNCA. The participants spoke on the topic “Quaid-e-Azam in the eyes of the Youth” the young speakers paid rich tribute to great leaders and his wisdom dedication, struggle, faith and commitment to the creation of Pakistan.

The speakers stressed for following the life ad sayings of Quaid for making Pakistan prospers and strong. The young speakers advised their fellow to work hard to achieve the goals being set by our forefathers.

In the aforesaid speech contest, Seep Mehdi from I.M.S.G, G-8/2 got 1st; Ms. Hira Ali from Quality School Rawalpindi got 2nd & Muhammad Abdullah from Bahria Foundation College Rawalpindi got 3rd position whereas Ms. Nayab Ali from I.M.C.G, I-9/I stood for consolation prize. In this connection a tableau competition will be held on December 22nd and National Song Competition and Puppet Show on December 23rd at 10:00am.

All winners of these competitions/ contests will perform in a Mega Show to be held on 25th December, 2017.