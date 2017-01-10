PNCA arranges lecture on contemporary Pakistani artists

ISLAMABAD Jan 10 (APP): An Educationist, Researcher, Historian, Writer and Critic Dr. Marcella Sirhandi on Tuesday delivered a thought provoking lecture on contemporary Pakistani artists here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Auditorium.

Marcella in her lecture highlighted and elaborated art works of Pakistani artists with help of slides and explained ongoing art movement in Pakistan, adding a number of Pakistani artists were leading innovation in the international art world.

Among them are miniature painters trained at NCA by Bashir Ahmad. Shazia Sikander and Imran Qureshi have expanded genre and are producing video, installations, murals while still paying tribute to the traditional skills.

“Multimedia artists like Rashid Rana, Adeela Suleman, Hamra Abbas

are resetting parameters for sculptural practice adding layers of meaning that redefine what it is to be Pakistani,” she said.

She said that artists like Sabah Hussain are to combine Far Eastern Tradition with Indo-Persian classical music and poetry and Anwar Saeed challenges traditional intimate relationship.

She appreciated the role of art galleries in Pakistan and said that she loves National Art Gallery building and feel honour to be here.

Earlier, Director General PNCA Jamal Shah wellcomed the august guests

and appreciated her love for Pakistani art and artists.

Marcella has a soft corner for the Pakistani art and is highlighting and

projecting it at all the available occasions.

Dr. Marcella earned her PhD in Art History on the topic, A.R.Chughtai: A Modern Pakistani Artist in 1984 from the Ohio State University whereas her Master Degree in Art History was from California State University in 1974, her topic then was Pit-Loom Weaving in Swat, Pakistan.

She is associated with the teaching profession since 1984 as visiting

faculty, served as Assistant Professor, rose to Associate Professor, Professor and since 2013-to-date she is Adjunct Professor, University of Missouri, Kansas City.

We will take the opportunity of her presence to have her guidance for planning the forthcoming art biennale and national exhibition.