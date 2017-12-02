PN ship Zulfiqar provides assistance to cargo dhow at sea

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):The Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiqar while on Counter Privacy Deployment, patrolling in Gulf of Aden rendered assistance to a stranded dhow/ boat of Somalia.

A Pakistan Navy statement on Saturday said that during

voyage at sea the dhow became non operational due to

malfunctioning of her propulsion system.

The dhow had been waiting for rescue for many days and was left with no edibles and drinking water.

PNS Zulfiqar provided required assistance and conducted

towing operation for 16 hours in rough sea conditions.

Eventually, the dhow was handed over to the Somalian

authorities.

Besides safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan,

Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront with international

community to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief

Operations.

This is the 2nd rescue operation by the PN Ship during last

couple of weeks.