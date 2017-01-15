PN rescues 18 fishermen in extreme distress conditions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): After a successful operation,

rescue team of Pakistan Navy (PN) helped save the lives of

18 fishermen from a fishing boat in distress near Ormara Coast.

The fishing vessel `Al-Rehman’ had sailed from Karachi on

Dec 25, 2016 with 18 fishermen on-board, lost propulsion as

both of its engines had become defective, PN press release

stated here on Sunday.

On receipt of distress message at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara

from the fishing boat in distress that boat was heavily flooded

and would sink with 18 souls on-board if not rescued swiftly,

Pakistan Navy rescue team was promptly dispatched to the scene

of incident.

Pakistan Navy rescue team faced heavy swells, strong chilly

winds and extremely poor visibility throughout the operation.

Commander Jinnah Naval Base personally oversaw the execution of

the search & rescue operation on-board the rescue craft.

After nearly 3-hour of teamwork, all 18 fishermen were rescued

from the sinking boat.

The rescued fishermen were severely dehydrated from the

ordeal.

They all were brought to Pakistan Navy Jinnah Naval Base at

Ormara and given vital medical care as well as much needed

nourishment.