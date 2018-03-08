PN registration for PN Civilian B-2018 Batch begins

KARACHI, Mar 08 (APP):As a regular feature, online registration on Pakistan Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for PN Civilian B-2018 Batch has been started from March 4 to 18 and entry test will be conducted on March 25.

The Pakistan Navy offers excellent career opportunities to

groom its men to play assertive role in the society and defence

of the country, said a press release on Thursday.

The prime task of Pakistan Navy Recruitment and

Selection Centre is to attract maximum intellectual youth from

every walk of life towards a better career.