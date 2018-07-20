PN Commander for Karachi calls on the Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Jul 20 (APP):Pakistan Navy Commander for Karachi, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq called on the Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair here Friday.

He on the occasion shared with the governor the details related to ongoing training courses for PN cadets and also the measures being regularly updated to enhance professional capacities of PN officers and sailors.

Sindh Governor appreciated role played by PN in safeguarding the territorial waters of the country and said it holds a prominent position among the naval forces across the globe.