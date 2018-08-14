PN celebrates 71st Anniversary of Pakistan with traditional zeal

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):An impressive Change of Guard ceremony

was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the

entire nation celebrated 71st anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets,

clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at

Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, customary enthusiasm and

military manners to mark the Independence Day celebrations, a press

release of Pakistan Navy (PN) said here on Tuesday.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Viqar Muhammad

graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard.

The Chief Guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Navy

presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by laying of floral

wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of

the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the

Chief Guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor

book and paid rich tribute to the great Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers were

offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of the

country and particularly for the success of Kashmiri struggle.

Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in Navy’s

traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad,

Karachi, Lahore and Coastal Area at designated Units of the Navy.

Various other activities including singing of national anthem at

naval units/establishments in the morning, PN Band Display and Flag

Hoisting Ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum, boat rallies at Karachi

Harbour as well as various sports fixtures were also a part of day

long celebrations. Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy

educational institutions were also held where school children

presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were

held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

Independence Day ceremonies were also organized by PN units at

Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat and other coastal areas,

including fishing boats special rallies. An Independence Day walk and

race was also organized in Ormara in which a large number of locals

participated with zeal.

The President of Pakistan, on the occasion has also approved

military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of

Pakistan Navy.

The awards include 03 Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz

(Military), 12 Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military) and 08 Tamgha-e-Basalat.

In addition,10 awards of Imtiazi Sanad and 61 awards of Tamgha-e-

Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty

Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors.

Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff has also been

awarded to 58 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty

Officers/Sailors and civilians.