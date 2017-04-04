PN appreciated for protecting coastal borders, countering terrorism

KARACHI, April 4 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Navy for not only safeguarding the territorial waters of the country but also countering inter-linked instances of smuggling and terrorism.

Talking to Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, who called on him at Governor House, he also lauded role played by PN in thwarting nefarious designs of the enemies against CPEC.

“It is a matter of extreme satisfaction that attempts by our foe to create anarchy in the country through its coast line was successfully and strategically thwarted by Pakistan Navy,” said the Sindh Governor.

Muhammad Zubair also appreciated PN for achieving international recognition for its professional competency and apt handling of security challenges in form of piracy, human smuggling and drug trafficking.

Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar on the occasion said the coastal borders of the country are all secured and that PN is fully vigilant towards its national obligations.