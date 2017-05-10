PN actively participating in population census

KARACHI, May 10 (APP): The Pakistan Navy (PN) is extending
all out support in the population census, as it has deployed
more than 3,000 personnel for enumeration and security duties
in collaboration with Pakistan Army and civil government.
Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar visited Sukkur
and Khairpur in order to interact with troops deployed for census
duties in different areas of interior Sindh, according to a
PN press release issued here on Wednesday.
Upon his arrival at Circuit House Khairpur, the Commander
Karachi was apprised of deployment details of PN personnel assisting
the enumeration process in districts of Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin,
Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Petaro, Khairpur and
Naushero Feroz.
The Commander Karachi also met local and district administration
officers and notables who appreciated PN efforts for rendering active
support for the smooth conduct of census 2017.
He expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan Navy’s role to ensure
credibility, transparency and security of the operation in different
areas of Sindh.
The first phase of 6th National Population Census began on March
15 2017 and successfully completed on April 15 2017 in which around
3,000 PN personnel were deployed.
The second phase is under progress which will culminate on May
25 2017. Pakistan Navy is rendering active support by assisting the government of Pakistan towards successful accomplishment of the
National cause.
