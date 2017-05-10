PN actively participating in population census

KARACHI, May 10 (APP): The Pakistan Navy (PN) is extending

all out support in the population census, as it has deployed

more than 3,000 personnel for enumeration and security duties

in collaboration with Pakistan Army and civil government.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar visited Sukkur

and Khairpur in order to interact with troops deployed for census

duties in different areas of interior Sindh, according to a

PN press release issued here on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at Circuit House Khairpur, the Commander

Karachi was apprised of deployment details of PN personnel assisting

the enumeration process in districts of Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin,

Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Petaro, Khairpur and

Naushero Feroz.

The Commander Karachi also met local and district administration

officers and notables who appreciated PN efforts for rendering active

support for the smooth conduct of census 2017.

He expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan Navy’s role to ensure

credibility, transparency and security of the operation in different

areas of Sindh.

The first phase of 6th National Population Census began on March

15 2017 and successfully completed on April 15 2017 in which around

3,000 PN personnel were deployed.

The second phase is under progress which will culminate on May

25 2017. Pakistan Navy is rendering active support by assisting the government of Pakistan towards successful accomplishment of the

National cause.