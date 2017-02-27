PMYP to organise workshop for TVET sector in Sindh, KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) will organise a capacity building workshop on ‘Management of Training Institutes’ for TVET sector managers/ principals in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtumkhwa (KP) and Balochistan in coming months.

The workshop in collaboration with United Nations Counter Terrorism Implementation Task Force (UNCTITF) would be held under the supervision of Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Leila Khan, a press release said.

The workshop is aimed at equipping the managers/principals of YEVT institute across Punjab with latest tools and skills needed for better delivery of technical and vocational training for producing skilled man power for different sectors of the national economy.

It would cover training modules on subjects like overview of technical education and vocational training in Pakistan, TVET Institutional Business Process, registration and accreditation, issues and challenges in TEVT institution management, total quality management in technical & vocational education and training, career guidance/counseling & employment services, emerging trends in TVET sector like competency based training (CBT) & recognition of prior learning (RPL), and human recourse development in TVET sector.

Leila Khan said, “Current Government is fully committed to socio-economic development of Pakistan by imparting quality skill training to our vibrant youth in demand driven trades, relevant not only in the national but international markets as well.”

She added, “We are, therefore, focused on capacity building of the TEVT sector managers in the country, in order to make the system more productive and useful in different sectors of economy”.

This provincial workshop would be in continuation of a national workshop, held last year in Islamabad, under a project for the capacity building of TVET sector in Pakistan, launched jointly by the PMYP and UNCTITF.

Similar workshop was held at Lahore from February 20-24 2017 under the supervision of Leila Khan.