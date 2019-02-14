ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs has planned to launch “Youth Business Scheme” under their program Kamyab Jawan Program to empower maximum youth to earn livelihood with dignity.
According to an official, the ministry in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan will grant a loan of three categories to youth.
PMYA to launch Youth Business Scheme program
