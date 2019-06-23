ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to launch “PM’s Hunarmand Jawan” programme to uplift youth by initiating several projects for them.
According to an official, under this programme youth would not only be trained conventional but also with high technology skills.
He said that the youth will be given technical training which would reduce the daunting unemployment ratio across the country.
