ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programmes (PMYA) has announced to facilitate minority youth by creating special quota in their different programmes for youth of the country.

According to an official source in National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) or “Kmayab Jawab Programme” they will be provided with equal opportunities.

He said that for minorities special attention will be focused on their skill development and entrepreneurship development and civic engagement.

He said that minorities have the right to avail opportunity for the economic empowerment as they have equal right on country’s resources.

He said that PTI government was committed to working for minorities’ right in the country and to provide them equal opportunities.