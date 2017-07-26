PM’s visit to Maldives significant: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Maldives

Retd. Vice Admiral Khawar Ali Shah said on Wednesday that

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif`s three-day visit to Maldives

was important.

Talking to PTV news, the Ambassador said Pakistan helped

small countries in the region including Maldives in

capacity building, progress and development.

He said Pakistan had promised to help them in medical

education and had signed an MoU for building a medical collage

there.

He said the prime minister had also signed MoUs with 12

universities in Maldives as it would create more opportunities for

learning in the field of education.

He said it was a great honor for Pakistan that the PM

had been invited as the Chief Guest on the 52nd Independence Day

of Maldives.

He said such exchange of visits should be frequently made

between the two regional states.

Replying to a question, he said the SAARC forum should

be an active organization but its working was sabotaged by India.

He said India should change its attitude and let the

the SAARC forum go ahead smoothly.

Replying to another question, he said the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif to Maldives had inspired the young generation of the hosts as it would give a positive image of Pakistan.

He said the people of Maldives had much reverence for

the founding father of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah too and they

like the urdu language and try to use it in their routine speech.

Last but not the least, he said tourism was the field in

which both the countries could coordinate and collaborate with each

other. There were nearly 150,000 people working in this

industry from the rest of the world and just because of this

sector their per capita income was 8000 dollars per year in the

South Asia and they would provide training opportunities to our

youths in this field.

He said both the countries would also exchange these trained

youths and there would be more employment opportunities for them.

The foreign services academies would train them and would do their

capacity building.