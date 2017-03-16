PM unveils Gwadar’s development package with university, modern hospital

GWADAR, March 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday unveiled development package for Gwadar including a university, 300-bed hospital and desalination plant.

“Gwadar is soon going to experience a new dawn of development and will become the country’s unique small district, having all basic amenities similar to big cities,” he said in his address to a public gathering here in the coastal city.

The Prime Minister vowed to make Gwadar the ‘Tiger of Pakistan’ and said all roads to prosperity would lead from this city.

He said it was his mission to improve the living standard of the people of Gwadar.

He said the deprivation of people of Balochistan would now come to an end, adding Gwadar would bring a ray of hope for them.

The Prime Minister announced a state-of-the-art Gwadar University to equip the natives with contemporary education at their doorsteps.

He said 50 youth of Gwadar would be sent to China on government expenses to learn Chinese language, in view of their future contribution for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He directed the High Education Commission to allocate seats for the students of Gwadar in the leading universities of country.

He mentioned that the government had already purchased a 500-acre land in Shahabi for the university and an amount of Rs one billion for the purpose would be allocated in upcoming budget.

The Prime Minister said with assistance of China, a 300-bed modern hospital would be set up in Gwadar.

Also, the deserving residents of Gwadar will be issued health cards and they will be eligible to get medical treatment at hospitals anywhere in the country, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said there was a dire shortage of clean drinking water in Gwadar and announced to set up a desalination plant on urgent basis.

He said the plant would clean five million gallon water daily, which would be supplied to the houses.

The Prime Minister mentioned that he took an aerial view of Gwadar that showed miserable condition of roads and streets.

He announced Rs one billion for infrastructure improvement of the city including sewerage system and link roads.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the lands of Gwadar had now become ‘precious than gold’. However, he expressed the dissatisfaction that investors who purchased lands from locals on cheap rates several years back, were now earning billions, while the actual owners were still in shabby conditions.

“The real owners of the lands should also get fruits of progress of this city,” he said, and pledged to devise a strategy as a “remedy to this injustice”.

He announced to soon hold consultations with Balochistan’s Governor, Chief Minister and Chairman District Council to find a solution so as to ensure compensation for the local land owners.

“I am stating this with utmost sincerity and want to take corrective measures for the betterment of you and your coming generations,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said it was a great pleasure to visit Gwadar and meet the ‘brothers and sisters’ of this city.

He said his mission of development of Gwadar initiated during his first tenure and vowed to make it a best port city.

He mentioned that he was the first prime minister who stayed over-night in Gwadar as earlier the leaders neglected this area.

The Prime Minister said Gwadar was being linked with the entire country through motorways from Quetta-Hassan Abdal-Mansehra and upto the border of China.

He recalled that he inaugurated a finest 1100-kilometre road of Hoshab and Sohrab, and lauded Frontier Works Organization for completion of projects.

He said peace had returned to Balochistan, for which the credit went to armed forces, police, local administration and nation.

The Prime Minister said construction of roads was significant in paving way for prosperity as they made easy access to school, hospitals and markets.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said the personal interest of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to bring a wave of change in Balochistan, was exemplary and added that the dream of Gwadar’s development would become a reality.

He mentioned that the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was resulting into timely completion of CPEC-related projects.

Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had given a new hope for the people of Balochistan and today they looked forward to a bright future.

Chairman District Council Gwadar Babu Jamal and notables of area were present on the occasion.