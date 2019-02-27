PM’s speech a great step towards durable peace

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Business community and its leaders on Wednesday said that Pakistan had always been advocating peace in the region and also making its best efforts in this regard.

Giving their viewpoint to APP here on the recent Prime Minister’s address to the nation, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) and other business leaders said Pakistan did not want war but Indian incursion into our territory and war hysteria had left no option for Pakistan but to retaliate in defense of its borders.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address a great step towards durable peace between the two countries.