PM’s revolutionary decisions start saving millions of rupees: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Saturday said the revolutionary decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan had started saving millions of rupees of the nation.

Talking to media persons here, he said the prime minister had taken historic and unprecedented decisions in the recent cabinet meetings, which had helped save millions. Imran Khan was the role model for the entire cabinet members and he had set precedents for them such as surrendering his discretionary powers, he added.

Regarding the presidential elections, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Arif Alvi would be easily elected as the President of Pakistan as the party had the support of required number of voters.

All the coalition partners, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had assured their full support and Dr Alvi would become president without any hurdle, he added.

The minister said the government had decided to launch two new channels of PTV – a sports channel to cover all sports except cricket as the present PTV Sports will be re-branded as PTV Cricket, and a channel dedicated for children under-16.

He said the PTI government had already abolished censorship on the news and programmes being aired by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television (PTV).

About the advertisements, he said he would get a detailed briefing in that regard and any kind of monopoly regarding the government advertisements would be ended.

Responding to a question, he said Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was taking special measures to reduce whooping deficit of Railways as his predecessor Khawaja Saad Rafique had plummeted the department.