PM’s resignation out of question: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid

Hamid on Thursday told the Senate that Joint Investigation

Team’s (JIT) report could not be trusted and the resignation of

the Prime Minister was totally out of question.

Responding to a motion in the Senate regarding the

the JIT’s report, constituted on Panamana Papers case, the minister

said that the court had given only 13 questions to the JIT, but it

exceeded from its given mandate.

He said the JIT asked irrelevant questions, which was

against the primary directions of the Supreme Court.

He said many documents of the JIT had not been verified,

and they were without any signature and stamp.

The JIT report was based on bad intention as

the mobile phones were taped without permission of the Supreme Court, the minister added.