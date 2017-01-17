PM’s National Health Insurance Programme to be expnaded in all province: CM

LAHORE, Jan 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Tuesday which decided to expand the scope of Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme to all the districts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that National Health Insurance Programme of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was an excellent step for providing treatment to less-privileged segments of the society and that programme would be speedily implemented in Punjab.

He said that quality treatment facilities were being provided to resourceless persons through that programme, therefore, a final plan should be presented with regard to expanding the scope of that programme to all the districts of the province.

He said that the only hapless families should benefit from the fruits of that programme in the real sense.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab government would provide all out resources for forwarding National Health Insurance Programme speedily.

Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education gave a briefing regarding Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance and concerned officials were present on the occasion.