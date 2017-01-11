PM’s economic trade package to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Miftah Ismail Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for announcing a historic economic trade package and said it would help to boost exports of the country besides benefiting the exporters.

Talking to a news channel, he said the prime minister had taken business community in the confidence before announcing the package.

He hoped that the package would help to increase exports.

Former Advisor on Textile Industry Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said Rs 180 billion package would bring improvement in the textile and other sectors.

He said many issues of the exporters had also been addressed in the package.

He said the present government had taken initiatives for energy projects. The industrial sector had shown improvement due to smooth supply of gas.

The energy projects launched by the PML N government would also have positive impact on the industrial sector, he added.

Chairman Pakistan Australia Business Forum Pervez Madaras Wala said this package would help to boost textile industry.

He said the package for enhancing exports would also generate employment in the country.