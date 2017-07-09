PM’s Dasu visit postponed due to inclement weather

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif’s visit to Dasu town, Kohistan district of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), on Monday has been postponed due to
inclement weather.
Fresh date for the visit will be announced later subject
to weather condition, PM Office media wing said in a press
release on Sunday.
The prime minister has to inaugurate commencement of
the construction work on the Dasu hydropower project.
