PM’s China visit fosters economic cooperation, musters support on Kashmir

BEIJING, May 23 (APP): The recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum has helped

further promote economic cooperation between China and Pakistan, and mustered support of the Chinese leadership on Pakistan’s stance over

the Kashmir issue.

After his arrival in the Chinese capital, the prime minister held

important meetings with the top Chinese leadership.

President Xi Jinping, in his meeting with Nawaz Sharif on the

sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

hosted by the Chinese government on May 14-15, expressed satisfaction

over the pace of growing bilateral ties and resolved to cement the

same further by enhancing cooperation in multiple spheres.

Welcoming the prime minister and his delegation, the Chinese

president said the two countries had more potential to strengthen

bilateral cooperation vis-a-vis implementation of the China Pakistan

Economic Cooperation (CPEC) and other regional connectivity projects.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, in his meeting with Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Peoples Great Hall, extended support

to Pakistan’s stance on the issue of Kashmir and favoured its

resolution through peaceful dialogue.

“On the Kashmir issue, China has always been supportive of

Pakistan’s stance and has assured to continue extending the same

cooperation in future as well,” the prime minister informed the

media after meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

The prime minister along with his Chinese counterpart also

witnessed the signing of six accords of cooperation between China

and Pakistan in diverse fields, including a framework agreement

on up-gradation of Main Line-1 rail track and establishment of a

dry port at Havelian.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also

made a statement about the prime minister and expressed the

confidence that Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China and his participation

in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation would boost

the ongoing economic cooperation between China and Pakistan, and

further promote ‘Belt and Road Initiative.

“Pakistan is an important partner of China in promoting One Belt

One Road Initiative and we believe that Prime Minister Sharif’s visit

and his attendance at the forum will give a boost to our cooperation

in the relevant fields,” Geng Shuang said during his regular press

briefing.

The spokesperson said as an organizer and host of the forum,

China would warmly welcome all the guests from around the world,

including Pakistan.

He said the CPEC was a premier and pilot project of the One

Belt One Road Initiative and progress had already made in that

regard.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong also said China was

ready to work closely with Pakistan for further promoting

substantial and overall cooperation to bring benefits for

the people of two countries and other regions.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is playing a pivotal

role and has become the flagship project of the Belt and Road

Initiative,” he said while talking to APP after the plenary session

of high level dialogue held at China National Convention Center

(CNCC).

The ambassador said both China and Pakistan were all weather

strategic partners and working together for the success of CPEC.

Terming the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) an important opportunity

for all the countries along the belt and road, he said the forum

had provided an opportunity to those countries to sit together for

common and shared development and win-win cooperation.

“We are glad to see that a large number of countries and

international organizations, heads of state and government have

come to attend this show,” he added.

Ambassador Sun opined that the Belt and Road Forum provided

a historic opportunity to all the countries to discuss ways and

means to seek a community for the shared destiny and the mutual

benefits.

The Chinese electronic and print media also accorded extensive

and prominent coverage to participation of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif in the forum.

English and Chinese languages television channels, especially

China Global Television Network (CGTN), CCTV and BT, evinced keen

interest in the official engagements of the prime minister and

showed several footages in the news and other programmes.

Besides, China Radio International (CRI), the prominent

newspapers including Peoples’ Daily, Global Times, China Daily,

Beijing Review and Shanghai Daily, carried stories and analysis

highlighting the active participation of the prime minister in

the forum.

PM Nawaz Sharif gave an interview to ‘China Youth Daily’ and

said Pakistan was a proud partner of China in the construction

of CPEC project.

After two years’ full cooperation between the two countries,

the project was turning out to be an important model of transnational

cooperation for improvement of living conditions of countries along

the “One Belt and One Road”, he pointed out.

The prime minister told the BRF platform that with 29 heads of

states and governments and 1,500 delegates in attendance that peace

and development go hand in hand, and nothing can pave the path for

peace and security more than economic development achieved through

regional collaboration.

He said OBOR connected Asia, Africa and Europe, besides covering

half of the world population, half of its resources, and 65 countries.

International investors from all over were pouring their resources

into it.

The prime minister urged the audience to sustain the OBOR with

full vigour and robust political will. “Let OBOR become a metaphor

for a new, mature, resilient and cooperative world.”

On the last day of the forum, PM Nawaz Sharif participated in the

Leaders’ Roundtable sessions, focusing on closer partnership for inter-connected development held at the Yanki Lake International

Conference Centre.

The prime minister along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and

other heads of the state and government also attended the working

lunch on the second day of the BRF Forum where they exchanged

views on the One Belt, One Road project.

In his statement at the first session of Leader’s Roundtable,

themed ‘Policy Synergy for Closer Partnership’ held at Yanqi Lake,

Nawaz Sharif said OBOR Initiative would help overcome threats of

terrorism, refugee movements, food and water security in the

region.

In his remarks following the Joint Communiqu’ at the conclusion

of the forum, the prime minister said Pakistan had started reaping

the early benefits of the CPEC under the initiative of One Belt,

One Road (OBOR) for interconnected development.

The CPEC had not only addressed some of the critical needs of

Pakistan’s economy, but also started creating supply and logistic

chains as well as manufacturing networks, which was having a transformational impact on the lives of people, he added.

He said connectivity was not just about connected countries and

businesses, but mainly about connected peoples and nations.

The prime minister congratulated President Xi Jinping for the

initiative of “One Belt-One Road” and commended the tremendous

efforts of his government and people for making the forum an

historic global event.

He also held meetings with world leaders during his visit.

During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,

both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral interests and

exchanged views on matters of regional and international

importance.

Nawaz Sharif and Erdogan emphasized to further enhance

bilateral relations by increasing cooperation in multiple

spheres.

PM Nawaz Sharif, in his meeting with President of Vietnam

Tran Dai Quang, said Pakistan considered Vietnam as an important

country of the region and wanted to maintain economic and

political relationship with it.

The prime minister stressed the need for the two countries

to strengthen and explore their business and investment

opportunities.

He expressed satisfaction over the bilateral political

consultation and working of Joint Ministerial Commission and

Joint Trade Commission between the two countries. He invited

the Vietnamese President to visit Pakistan, which the latter

accepted.

PM Nawaz Sharif met Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam

Desalegn and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral

issues and emphasized to further enhance the bilateral ties by

promoting cooperation between the two countries in multiple

spheres.

The Ethiopian prime minister expressed the interest to

cooperate with Pakistan in sharing experiences on development

initiatives.

The prime minister and President of Belarus Alexander

Lukashenko discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral

ties and focused on increasing trade between the two countries.