PM’s appearance in JIT to strengthen democratic institutions; Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD June 13 (APP): Senior politicians and parliamentarians on

Tuesday said that the decision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to

voluntarily go to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will strengthen

democracy in the country.

Talking to APP, they said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always

respected the legislation and regarded the laws of the land.

Senator Abdul Qayuum said that Prime Minister had taken a strong step

of writing a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up a commission on Panama issue. He added only transparent leaders make such decisions.

He said that now the Prime Minister and his family were fully

supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda of some political parties.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always played his role in strengthening the relations between institutions.

Senator Tanveer Hussain said that some leaders of political parties

were trying to politicize the matter of JIT to get the results of their

own choice, but they will fail to politicize the matter.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was very clear from day one and he himself

asked to form the commission on Panama Papers matter.

Senator Najma Hameed said that Sharif family sacrificed a lot for

supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions in the country. She added despite all challenges Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will continue his efforts for improving the life of common man.

Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Raja Javed Ikhlas said

that PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons had come to Pakistan to present themselves before the JIT on the special instructions of Prime Minster, who always respected all institutions.

He said that country’s people will reject those political parties who

always tried to insult the respected institutions.

MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmad said that PM Nawaz Sharif’s long march for

restoration of Chief Justice is ample proof that how he wanted to have supremacy of judiciary and rule of law in the country. He added PM’s decision of presenting before JIT would strengthen the democratic institutions.