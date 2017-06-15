PM’s appearance in JIT to strengthen democratic institutions: Dr Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said

that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the legislation

and regarded the laws of the land.

Talking to APP, he said that the Prime Minister had taken a

bold step of writing a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up

a commission on Panama Papers issue. Only transparent leaders

made such decisions, he added.

He said that the Prime Minister and his family were fully

supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda of some political

parties.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always played his role

in strengthening the relations between institutions.

He said that some leaders of political parties were trying to

politicize the matter of JIT to get the results of their own choice,

but they will fail to politicize the matter.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was very clear from

day one and he himself had asked to form the commission on Panama

Papers matter.

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarrar said

that country’s people will reject those political parties which always

tried to insult the respected institutions.

She said that Sharif family did a lot for supremacy of

democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions in the

country.

She added despite all challenges Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

will continue his efforts for improving the life of common man.