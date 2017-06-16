PM’s appearance before JIT shows government’s respect for judiciary, law

WASHINGTON, June 15 (APP): Several Pakistanis living in

the United States have hailed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

for appearing before the Joint Investigation Team, saying that it

showed the government’s respect for the judiciary and supremacy of law.

Talking to APP, Pakistani Americans also expressed their

dismay over attempts by some quarters which, instead of

appreciating the Prime Minister, were trying to mislead people by saying

that as he appeared before the JIT, he should resign.

“This is simply ridiculous. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should

rather get praise for his willingness to present himself for

scrutiny. He could have refused to appear by using his right

to seek immunity from such proceedings,” observed Annie Kameron,

a student counselor in public schools.

Asad ullah Chaudhry, President of Pakistan American

Congress, referring to various reports coming from

Pakistan, expressed surprise over allegations that the

government was “obstructing” JIT proceedings. “How can we say

that the government is obstructing the investigation when a

sitting prime minister is presenting himself for questioning,” he asked.

He also questioned those who were saying that as the

Prime Minister appeared before the JIT, he should resign.

Citing the examples in the United States, he said that

top government officials are issued subpoenas by lawmakers to

appear before committees and explain their position and they do that.

“By doing so, they show their respect for democracy and law and

are also praised for presenting themselves for accountability,”

said Ms. Kameron and added that recently even President Trump stated

that he was ready to appear before parliamentary committees.

Some said that while a property deal made decades ago is

being probed, cases of corruption at the provincial level should

also be looked into. “Every day, we read reports of

corruption and mismanagement at the provincial level, why no one

is taking note of that,” said a Pakistani American at a

restaurant in Virginia, who had come for Iftari with his family.

He said he would not like to give his name.

Fitzerald Lewis, an attorney, praised Prime Minister

for appearing before the JIT and said that he has set a new

precedent which should be hailed and not criticized. “In the

United States, top government officials appear

before parliamentary committee to respond to allegations against

them, but there are others who use their constitutional right to

refuse to answer any questions.”

“The very fact that Prime Minister Sharif appeared before

an inquiry committee and did not opt to seek immunity raises the

stature of a country, which is being maligned by its own politicians

to gain political mileage and settle personal score,” he said.

Rizwan Jaka, a political analyst, observed that as long as

JIT is holding the investigation, no one should be allowed to

make any comment and interfere in a process initiated by

the superior judiciary. ” I have seen reports in which a leader

of a political party is making comments about what Prime Minister

said at the JIT hearing. This should not be allowed, to me, this is obstruction of justice,” he added.