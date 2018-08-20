PM’s advisor on climate change pledges to boost Pakistan’s climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, Monday pledged to boost Pakistan’s climate vulnerability by increasing the country’s tree cover, water conservation and storage, and climate-resilient food security measures.

Highlighting the unprecedented role of forests in overall environmental development and climate resilience against disasters, he also vowed to expand billion tree programme of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to all provinces and administrative regions.

He expressed these views here at the climate change ministry while chairing the briefing on climate change ministry, its role and functions, said a press release issued here.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Khizir Hayat Khan, gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister’s advisor. Malik Amin said that growing air pollution is a major issue of the country and tackling of it requires strong policy measures.

He said that he would take all-out measures to strengthen technical capacity and increase human power of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and help it scale up its institutional role for air pollution control and overall environmental improvement of the capital city of Islamabad and surrounding areas.

The advisor also highlighted that the newly-appointed Prime Minster Imran Khan is highly committed to tackling environmental issues, air pollution, climate change and increasing the country’s water conservation and storage, biodiversity loss and unlawful wildlife hunting.

“However, the role of climate change ministry in actualising the commitment of the prime minister to environmental protection and conservation is of unprecedented importance and I would leave no stone unturned to play my part in this regard,” he said.Earlier, the climate change secretary briefed the advisor about the primary roles of the ministry that include formation of national policies, plans, strategies and programmes with regard to environmental protection, preservation, pollution, ecology, forestry, wildlife, biodiversity, climate change and desertification.

Coordination, monitoring and implementation of multilateral environmental agreements with other countries, international agencies and forums are also integral part of the functions of the ministry, representing Pakistan at international Forums with respect to the signed Conventions and Protocols, he said.

The climate change secretary also shared details of the development and non-development budget for the ongoing fiscal year. He told the advisor that Rs. 802.699 million have been allocated for the development projects whereas Rs. 175.212 million have been earmarked for non-development budgetary head.

The secretary also briefed the advisor to prime minister Mali Amin Aslam about various development projects being implemented by the ministry in collaboration with international and national partners.

Khizir said that the ministry’s development projects include green Pakistan programme revival of forestry and wildlife resources in Pakistan, sustainable Land Management project to combat desertification of Pakistan SLMP-II, construction of Boundary Wall of Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, strengthening Zoological Survey of Pakistan undertaking immediate inventory of endangered wildlife species and habitats across Pakistan, establishment of Geomantic Centre for Climate Change.