PMNH establishes Virtual Orientation Gallery for visitors

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The Virtual Orientation Gallery
(VOG) is a creative achievement of Pakistan Museum of Natural
History (PMNH) in the field of information technology and consists
of informative software on the natural history of the country.
“Virtual Orientation Gallery (VOG) runs on a network of
computer systems located in the PMNH Display Centre using touch
screen systems for an interactive learning experience,” an official
of PMNH told APP.
He said that it is an important project of PMNH, based on
informal education regarding the natural history of the country.
VOG aims at providing interactive electronic based information
kiosk for students and general public on the natural resources i.e.
flora, fauna, minerals and fossils.
He said that there are four main components of VOG
application, adding that all the components are available in
bilengual format (both English and Urdu), for the convenience of
users.
“The visitors can get complete information about PMNH by
touching “About PMNH” icon on the screen,” he said.
He said that visitors can take a virtual tour of the different
galleries of PMNH for a virtual orientation of the museum.
The visitors get an idea about location of the exhibits in
various galleries of the Museum by touching “Virtual Tour” icon. He
said these galleries include Paleo Gallery, Eco Gallery, Gemstone
Gallery, Biodiversity Gallery and Tethy’s Gallery.
“This animated virtual tour also helps in locating the various
sections of the museum,” he said.
He said that this information is in the form of text,
photographs, movies and sounds. Data of approximately 3,000 natural
history specimens is available.
