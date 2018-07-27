PMLN’s Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-132 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-132 Lahore-X by securing 95,834 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ch. Muhammad Mansha Sindhu of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stood second by getting 49,093 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Samina Khalid Ghurki by getting 24,420 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.45%.