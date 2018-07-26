PMLN’s Mansha Butt wins PP-37 elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz candidate Khawaja Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-37 Sialkot-III by securing 50,876 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Muhammad Ashiq stood second by getting 48,532 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tehreek e Labaik’s candidate Muhammad Ansar Rafiq with 5,244 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.01%.