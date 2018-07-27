PMLN’s Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah wins NA-94 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-94 Khushab-II by securing 93,864 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stood second by getting 85,109 votes.

The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Gul Asghar Khan Bhagoor by getting 43,738 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.49%.