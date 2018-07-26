PMLN’s Irfan Bashir wins PP-64 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge Nawaz (PMLN) candidate PP-64 Irfan Bashir has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-64 Gujranwala-XIV by securing 46,665 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Khalid Perveez Khattak stood second by getting 39,100 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent Candidate Chaudhary Rafaqat Hussain with 12,714 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57%.