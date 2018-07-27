PML(N)’s Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir wins NA-117 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslilm League (N) candidate Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir won election from National Assembly constituency NA-117 Nankana Sahib-I by securing 71,891 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an independent candidate Tariq Mehmood Bajwa stood second by getting 68,995 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Ch Bilal Ahmed Virk getting 66,994 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.40%.