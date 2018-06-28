PML(N) to resist rigging at all cost: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Chairman, PML(N) Central Media Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Thursday said the PML(N) would resist any rigging attempt, interference, intimidation, or manipulation of the elections, scheduled to be held on July 25.

He made these remarks during his meetings with the European Union Chief Election Observer, Michael Gahler and the President of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), Kenneth Wollack, a press release issued here said.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said the PML(N) warmly welcomed the election observers both from Pakistan as well as from abroad, since it had been the past practice of elections in the country.

He claimed that as the largest and most popular political party of the country, PML(N) was very keen that the elections be held free, fair and transparently since any attempt to influence the election outcome or manipulate the electoral process or intimidate the candidates or the voters would undermine the credibility of the election.

In this regard, he said the PML(N) was closely coordinating with various Pakistani civil

society organisations like PILDAT, FAFEN as well as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and

all the candidates were being given instructions how to put counter rigging measures in place.

He said the PML(N) would extend full cooperation to the election observers both Pakistanis and international and PML(N) would ensure that the Code of Conduct formulated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was followed in letter and spirit.

Senator Mushahid Hussain told the visiting delegations that his party was committed to promote, protect and preserve the freedom of speech. He also brought on record the fact that all public opinion surveys that had been published in the national and international press clearly indicate that the PML(N) was ahead of the competition by far, 14 points nationally and 20 points ahead in the Punjab.

Senator Mushahid Hussain also invited the observers to visit the PML(N) Headquarters in Lahore and he said his party would be conducting a clean, issue-based campaign and PML(N) was confident of victory on July 25 given the performance and track-record of the party both nationally and in the Punjab province.

He referred to the fact that the PML(N) candidates were contesting on seats from all the four provinces and the federal capital.