PMLN to form govt in KP on basis of record development projects: Awais

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed
Khan Leghari Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
would form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after winning
next elections on basis of its performance and record development
projects.
In an interview with PTV news, he said Chief Minister Punjab
Shehbaz Sharif recently announced various development projects
including new Cardiac and Kidney Centres for the residents of far-
flung district of Dera Ghazi khan.
He said the Punjab government would set up water filtration
plants by the end of current year to provide clean drinking water
to residents of the region, adding potable water would be made
available at every place in the province.
Awais said the Punjab government had initiated projects to
improve road connectivity between southern and central Punjab.
He said DG Khan which was neglected in the past was now
continuously on the path of progress due to multiple projects
started by PMLN government in Punjab on the demand of people.
“The mega motorway projects will promote trade activities
among the four provinces as the linkages and communication will
improve.”
He said the government deserved full credit for announcing
scores of uplift projects for development of his remote district.
“New universities, medical colleges and health facilities
were set up in response to the demands of people of southern
districts,” he added.
Welcoming Chief Minister’s development packages for DG Khan,
Federal Minister for Communication Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim said the
new infrastructure projects and network of motorways would equally
benefit all provinces.
“A good transport network connects people, reduces distance,
creates employment and improves economy,” he remarked.
He told that DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual road will be
completed at a cost of Rs 13 billion with funds from the Punjab
government.
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif always gave funds for
development in South Punjab, and this kind of financial support
had never been seen in the country’s history, he concluded.
PMLN to form govt in KP on basis of record development projects: Awais
ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed