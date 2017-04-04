PMLN to ask NA Speaker to probe financial misconduct of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League(N) will ask Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to form a committee to investigate financial misconduct, concealment of assets and evasion of taxes by PTI chief Imran Khan.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League(N) Member National Assembly Daniyal Aziz during a press conference flanked by State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

The PTI leader will be asked to reply to the questions of the parliamentary parties, Daniyal added.

He said Imran Khan repeatedly accused leaders of different parties of wrongdoings.

Imran hid his own financial assets but never provided evidence to prove his charges againsts others, he added.

He said he had documentary evidence which showed that Imran Khan whitened his undeclared assets through a black money whitening scheme in September 2000.

Imran did not declare his flat in London for 17 years and evaded taxes in millions, he informed.

Daniyal said in 2000, Imran Khan filled a form of declaration of undisclosed income, which proved that he did not declare the financial details of his offshore company Niazi Services Limited through which he bought the London flat.

He said Imran Khan should respond to the allegations about his financial dealings.

Imran Khan had been giving contradictory statements as once at the floor of the National Assembly he said that after selling his flat in London, he brought the money back to Pakistan.

While in another statement he declared that he paid the amount to his former wife Jemima Khan to repay the loan that he took from her for purchase of land in Bani Gala.

According to PTI Spokesman Naeemul Haque, Imran transferred the money through Habib Bank while according to documents submitted in court, the amount was transferred via Citibank by a man named Rashid Ali Khan, Daniyal explained.

He said Imran Khan had no money trail for purchase of land in Bani Gala and he was lying.

Imran who was living a luxurious life at a 300 kanal estate in Bani Gala, only paid lip service about the plight of poor in the country, he added.

Daniyal said similarly he had documentary proof about the theft of Rs 70 million allegedly by PTI Secretary General Jehangir Tareen.

Tareen wrote a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in December 2007 and offered to return Rs 70 million along with a fine of Rs 1.2 million after admitting the crime of insider trading, he remarked.

Jehangir Tareen was involved in insider trading through his gardener and cook, he revealed.

He said even a court had called behaviour of Imran Khan “filthy and uncivilized”.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said when people vote a party to form a government at the federal level or in provinces, then it should fulfill the promises to keep its popularity graph high.

He said the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made an effort to stop terrorism, end energy shortages, focused attention on completing development projects and attracted investment as per promises made with the people.

Dr Tariq Fazal said PM Nawaz Sharif was inaugurating projects while Imran Khan was trying to keep his politics alive by levelling baseless allegations.

Imran Khan challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission after refusing to provide evidence in the foreign funding case, he added.

Dr Tariq Fazal said everybody knew that PPP had no standing in the politics of Punjab and Asif Zardari was trying to boost his politics by giving rash statements.

He said there was no chance of early elections, adding that the prime minister had been holding public meetings across the country for the last four years to lay foundation stones and then to inaugurate projects.