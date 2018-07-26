PML(N) Sheikh Fayaz wins NA-176 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Sheikh Fayaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-176 Rahim Yar Khan- ii by securing 78,536 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of PTI, Mian Ghaus Muhammad stood second by getting 59,860 votes.

The third position was grabbed by PPPP candidate Syed Tanveer Hussan, with 39,949 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.84 %.