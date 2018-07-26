PML(N) Nasir Iqbal Bosal wins NA-86 election Mandi- Bahauddin-ii

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Nasir Iqbal Bosal has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-86 Mandi- Bahauddin –ii by securing 147,106 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of PTI, Nazar Mehmood Gondal stood second by getting 80,837 votes.

The third position was grabbed by PPPP Fakhar Umar Hayat Lalika candidate, with 24,120 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.05 %