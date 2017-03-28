PML(N) leadership committed to serving the people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the PML(N) leadership was committed to serve the people of Pakistan and the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was visiting, Sindh , KPK and Balochistan with an agenda to serve the people.

She said “The Prime Minister is going to those provinces where the provincial governments have shown slackness in delivering to the masses.

Nawaz Sharif is Prime Minister of the entire Pakistan and will keep visiting those areas in the future also and nobody has the right to indulge in politics over the public-service oriented projects being announced by him or hurl criticism at them”.

She was talking to the media on the sidelines of a national consultation on implementation of “Pakistan School Safety Framework” jointly organised by the National Disaster Management Authority and UNICEF for beefing security of educational institutions in Pakistan.

She said that the leadership of Muslim League has always worked with unswerving commitment and determination to serve the masses and reinforcing stability in the country.

The Prime Minister was announcing those projects in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which have been successfully implemented in Punjab and the people of the province were reaping their benefits.

The minister emphatically declared “people will now vote for those leaders and parties which have delivered during their stint of power”.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, development projects were vigorously being pursued.

She said, “Politics and performance go hand in hand and they cannot be separated. The government has made historic headway in tackling terrorism, lifting economic profile of the country and bringing improvements in the health and education sectors. Nawaz Sharif is three-times elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and he wants implementation of all those projects which the provincial government have failed to accomplish. Service to the people was the motto of the PML (N) leadership.”

The minister duly acknowledged the role of media in fighting terrorism and the successes that have been achieved in different areas of the national life.

In response to a question regarding Panama case she said “We better leave it to the court and whatever verdict it gives will be accepted ungrudgingly”

Addressing the national consultation, the minister observed that the initiatives like the ‘Pakistan School City Framework’ could only be accomplished with the cooperation of the provinces, departments concerned and all the stakeholders.

She said that the government was working with full commitment to prevent the recurrence of incidents that happened in the educational institutions during the previous regimes.

NDMA in collaboration with the provincial Disaster Management Authorities has taken a number of measures which have produced positive results.

The world today is witnessing the pace of development in Pakistan.

During the last three and half years Pakistan has taken remarkable strides in the domain of education, heaLth, environment, economy and other areas.

The minister remarked that under Prime Minsiter’s education reforms programme the security of 422 schools of Islamabad is being further improved.

To ensure foolproof security for schools, management committees are being set up in each school and officers related to security of schools have been appointed there, she added.

The minister informed the audience that due to the existence and improvement of basic infrastructure in the educational institutions there has been an appreciable nosedive in the security related incidents.

She said a comprehensive booklet has been published on ways and means to monitor all aspects of education including standard of education, discipline, performance of the teachers and the compilation of the results.

Marriyum said, the Punjab government is taking a number of steps in the education sector and necessary reforms have been introduced in 55 thousand schools of the province.

The IT system has been improved and consequently the enrolment in the schools during the last three and half years has increased tremendously.

Marriyam observed that people compared Punjab with other provinces therefore the other provinces needed to take similar steps in the areas under their jurisdiction, She urged the other provinces to also emulate the reforms that the federal government has introduced in the education, health and other sectors.

The minister said that Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism for the last many years but the Pakistani nation has remained determined and unruffled by this phenomenon.

She revealed that with reference to ‘ Pakistan School City Framework’ a number of steps have been taken which have made the schools more secure.

Similarly in the vision 2005 special attention has been given to the education sector.

The national consultation was attended by Chairman NDMA Major General Asghar Nawaz, Country Manager UNICEF, representatives of provincial education departments and Disaster Management Authorities including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, representatives of the private educational institutes and a large number of members of the public.

Earlier in the day the minister also presided over a high level meeting held to deliberate on the arrangements and ceremonies to be held for celebrating 70 years of independence.

She directed all the departments and organizations to present their comprehensive plans in the next meeting which will review the progress in this regard.

Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and other senior officers attended the meeting.