PMLN getting ready for campaign for next elections

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League(N) would gradually enter the campaign for the next general elections, commencing next month by further reaching out to the citizens by holding public meetings in different cities.

According to party sources, PMLN would ratchet up the campaign for next elections from February.

Pakistan Muslim League(N) is confident about its victory in the upcoming general elections as reflected in the recent statements of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his cabinet ministers.

They think that people would again elect PMLN to power in the polls to be held in the mid of next year, on the

basis of their five year performance and service delivery in diverse sectors of the economy.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is planning to hold an aggressive campaign with the slogan of

“respect of vote”, ensuring that Prime Ministers in future complete their constitutional term.

He has stated that he would launch a movement for constitutional and legal rights of the people and ask the

public to support his agenda of reforms. Nawaz Sharif has already held impressive public meetings in cities

of Abbottabad and Quetta.

The other narrative of the party would be that it fulfilled its promises with the people to restore peace to the

country, especially improvement in law and order situation in Karachi and Balochistan, ended electricity

shortages, put the economy on the right track and completed numerous important infrastructure projects

across the country.

Despite all the conspiracy theories making the rounds, the party leaders including the Prime Minister had

repeatedly said that the PMLN government would complete its tenure. The elections could be foreseen as

early as July. The five-year term of National Assembly will end in the first week of June next year.