PMLN to form next governments at Centre, Provinces: Nawaz Sharif

SWAT April 01 (APP)::PML-N Qaid and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said the Party would

form the next governments at the Centre and the Provinces due to its overall performance and pledged

to establish a new KP by developing its infrastructure and natural potential to the optimum level.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting here at Kabal ground, the PMLn Qaid said that the PTI

betrayed the confidence of the masses of the province in its five-year tenure and did not honor a

single promise it made with the people of the KP. ” I am disappointed over the politics of Imran Khan

as his politics revolves around cheat, accusations and blame-game”, he added.

The PTI government did not construct a single school, hospital and college in its tenure, he

said and added the people would hold the PTI and Imran Khan accountable for coughing up over

Rs2bn of billion tree tsunami project. The PTI leaders were now accusing each other over the

corruption, he added.

The people of KP, he said would now ask the PTI leaders to show their performance and would

defeat them through balloting in the upcoming elections.

Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan did nothing except ruining the politics of Jehangir Tareen. The PTI

government’s performance was before the people of the KP, he said adding that the KP people were

fed up with PTI and its policies and wanted a real change.

He said the real change could only be brought by the PMLN like it brought in Punjab and Islamabad.

Nawaz Sharif said that if any body wanted to see development, then he should come to Lahore and

other parts of Punjab to see it for itself.

The PTI leaders, who were trumpeting Lahore Metro as Jungla Bus Service were now constructing

Peshawar Metro with huge cost. The Lahore metro was constructed at a cost of Rs40 billion and Pindi

Metro at a cost of Rs.45 billion while Peshawar Metro was being constructed at a cost of Rs71 billion.

The PMLN Qaid said his government established peace and harmony by eliminating terrorism and

added that today Malala Yusafzai visited Swat because peace had been restored in the country.

“We are concerned about future of the young generation” he said and urged the youth to support

the PMLN for reshaping their future.

Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan himself admitted that he owned an offshore company

adding Imran Khan should have extended hand to the government for the progress and

development of the country but he started politics of mudslinging and hurling accusations

against political opponents.

In her address, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

Chairman Imran Khan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were now brothers who

had joined hands under a banner that did not represent the people.

In a fiery speech made while addressing a huge crowd at Kabal in Swat, Maryam

said, “These two brothers have joined hands under a banner that does not represent

the people of Pakistan.”

“You people voted for his party [PTI] in the 2013 election and he took your vote

and placed it at Zardari’s feet during the Senate elections,” Maryam said adding if

Imran has to do the same next time, “he should just tell people to vote directly for

the arrow, instead of getting them to vote for the bat.”

“When you voted for the PTI in the last election, you hoped Imran will work for

you, make new roads in Swat, however, he spent the whole term in blocking roads

in Punjab and the Federal Capital.”

She said “Where was Imran when floods hit Swat, or when the dengue infection

was prevalent here? Let me tell you where he was, he was in the Federal Capital, being

a pawn in someone else’s efforts to topple the government.”

On this occasion, Maryam Nawaz, Captain(R) Safdar, Deputy Speaker National

Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Former Information Minister Pervaz Rashid, PML-N

KP President Amir Muqam, and MNA Dr Ibad were also present.