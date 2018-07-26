PMLN candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal wins PP-63 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-63 Gujranwala-XIII by securing 30,460 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Insaaf Pakistan candidate Rana Umar Nazir Khan stood second by getting 23,845 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Zulfikar Butt with 19,113 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.35%.